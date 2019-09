French President Emmanuel Macron announced separate meetings with counterparts Donald Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani Monday as he tries to engineer a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"I had an informal meeting with Trump this morning. I will see Rouhani this evening and Trump again tomorrow (Tuesday)," Macron told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)