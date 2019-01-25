Maduro announces closure of Venezuela embassy in United States

-
President Nicolas Maduro announced on Thursday the closure of Venezuela's embassy and consulates in the United States having broken off diplomatic ties with President Donald Trump's government the day before.
Maduro made the call during a special session at the Supreme Court in which he accused the US of pushing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's acting president on Wednesday, into attempting a coup d'etat.
