Ex-BSP lawmaker booked for 'beheading' remark

A criminal case was registered against former at the station here for his alleged "beheading" remark aimed at a BJP MLA.

"An FIR was lodged by against Yadav on the basis of a newspaper report, in which Yadav has announced a Rs-50 lakh award for beheading Sadhna Singh," an said.

At at a rally on Saturday, Mughalsarai MLA had called BSP a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

Yadav's "beheading" comment is believed to be in response to the BJP MLA's remarks on

said a criminal case under sections 115, 153, 504, 506 of the IPC and 66 of the IT Act had been registered against Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)