Maha: 3 sentenced to life in prison for gang-raping teen

Three persons have been sentenced to life in prison by a court in in for gang-raping a newly-wed teen.

S A Sinha, in a recent order, convicted (43), Santosh Yashwant Shelke (22) and Rajkumar Tikeshwar Sahani (29) under section 376 D (rape by one or more persons constituting a group) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The three, all residents of Mithpada in the powerloom town of in the district, were also fined Rs 15,000 while four others were acquitted in the case.

said the incident happened on August 17, 2014 at the teen's marital home in

At around 1 am that day, some men barged into their home and after assaulting and gagging her husband, took turns to rape the 19-year-old, the APP said.

The accused were heavily inebriated and inflicted severe bite injuries on the victim during the gang-rape, Jadhav said.

Sinha, in her order, stated that considering the manner in which the accused raped and caused injuries to the victim, they did not deserve any leniency.

