Militant arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong

A hardcore militant of (PDCK) was apprehended Friday along with arms and ammunition in Anglong district of central Assam, police said.

The operation was jointly carried out by the and police at Borlangfer area of the district.

Based on specific inputs about movement of PDCK extremists in Borlangfer area, a joint team comprising of and Police launched an operation and apprehended the militant identified as alias Mongwe Terang of Bokaram Tokbi gaon, under station, said Anglong district of Police

A .22 pistol with magazine and 6 live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession, Upadhyay said.

Welson was earlier a hardcore member of People's Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and involved in extortion, kidnappings, etc., The SP said, adding, he was arrested in 2013 and 2015.

After getting released on bail, Welson joined PDCK and was involved in extortion and recruitment of youths into the extremist outfit, Upadhyay said.

In July last year, Welson along with his associates, had mounted an attack on a police team at Bokaram Tokbi gaon, he said.

