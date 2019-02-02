Maha: Beed additional collector, clerk held by ACB for bribery

The of district in was Saturday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, a senior state said.

B M Kamble was heading an inquiry into foodgrain warehouses in the district and he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a person who was being probed in this connection, the said.

The complainant negotiated with Kamble and the two agreed on a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh, the ACB said.

"The complainant then approached the ACB on January 31. We laid a trap and caught Kamble and his middleman, senior clerk of the Public Distribution Scheme department, when they accepted Rs 5 lakh at Kamble's residence here on Saturday," he said.

A case has been registered with the Shivaji Nagar police station in the district and ACB teams are carrying out searches here as well as in Aurangabad and Nanded districts as part of the probe, he said.

