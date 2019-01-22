Maha BJP to hold executive meeting in Jalna on Jan 28

The executive meeting of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP will be held in Jalna on January 28.
Maharashtra unit president of the BJP, Raosaheb Danve, will inaugurate the day-long conclave, while Chief MInister Devendra Fadnavis will address the valedictory session, party spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told reporters here.
He said the deliberations will focus on the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.
Around 1,000 delegates from across the state will take part in the meeting, he added.
According to Bhandari, a meeting of the BJP scheduled to be held in Sangli on Wednesday and addressed by party chief Amit Shah has been cancelled.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU