Nagaland Minister conferred Aadarsh Yuva Vindhayak Puraskar

Nagaland Minister for Public Works Department, Tongpang Ozukum has been conferred with the Aadarsh Yuva Vidhayak Puraskar (Ideal Youth Legislator Award).
The award instituted by the Indian Student Parliament was handed over during the 9th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad convention held January 20 at MIT- World Peace University Campus, Pune, an official release said Tuesday.
The convention is an annual event where thousands of students from different universities and Youth Leaders from across the country and abroad come to participate.
Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, Prof Dr K.R. Venugopal and President of Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, Tushar Gandhi, who is also the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi handed over the trophy, a shawl and citation to Ozukum, the release added.
