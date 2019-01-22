Maha: Driver killed as truck carrying cylinders catches fire

The driver of a truck carrying hydrogen gas cylinders was Tuesday charred to death after the vehicle overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway here and caught fire, police said.
The incident happened at around 4pm and the truck was on its way from Bharuch in Gujarat to Taloja, over 100 kilometres from here, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.
"The truck was on Charoti bridge in Kasa police area of Dahanu when it overturned. Driver Avat Bihari was charred to death after the truck went up in flames," he said.
Katkar said traffic on the highway was being re-routed through Vikramgad town, adding that fire brigade personnel were still trying to douse the blaze.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
