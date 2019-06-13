Maha: Eight held in raid on gambling den

-
Eight people were arrested and over Rs 1 lakh cash seized after police raided a gambling den in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the local crime branch raided a farmhouse at Samangaon village on Wednesday evening, he said.
The police caught eight people allegedly indulging in gambling and seized Rs 1.20 lakh cash, some mobile phones, motorcycles and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the premises, local crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said.
The accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.
