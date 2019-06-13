Israel PM thanks Modi for India's vote against Palestinian group

Israeli has thanked his Indian counterpart for voting in favour of a decision introduced by the Jewish state that objected to granting consultative status to a Palestinian group at the

In a rare move, on Tuesday voted in favour of in the (ECOSOC) to deny the Palestinian non-governmental organisation 'Shahed' the observer status, after said the organisation did not disclose its ties with

Thank you @NarendraModi, thank you India, for your support and for standing with at the UN, Netanyahu said in a tweet on Wednesday, almost a week after the June 6 vote.

It is the first time that has voted on a resolution at the UN that is being perceived as pro-Israel.

India's position on the Middle East Peace Process has been consistent and clear. supports a resulting in a sovereign, independent, viable and united State of Palestine, with East as its capital, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel as endorsed in the Quartet Roadmap and relevant UNSC Resolutions.

India has also always played a proactive role in garnering support for the Palestinian cause in multilateral fora.

had abstained during a voting at the UNHRC in 2015 on a resolution related to violence in which was seen as a significant move in Israel and attributed by many to the emerging strong chemistry between Modi and Netanyahu.

India had then explained to the the reasons for its stand and Palestinian had "accepted and understood" why abstained then.

The ECOSOC vote, which took place at the UN, saw countries such as the US, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and polling in favour of Israel, while China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and others voted against it.

The proposal made by the Palestinian NGO Shahed' to obtain observer status in the UN was rejected by a 28-14 vote.

Maya Kadosh, of mission at the in India, on Tuesday in a Tweet thanked "for standing with @IsraelinUN and rejecting the request of terrorist organization Shahed to obtain the status of an observer in #UN. Together we will continue to act against terrorist organizations that intend to harm.

Kadosh mentioned that the organisation has links with Hizbullah and that was designated as terrorist organisation in 1997.

This is a good sign India was the first country to support us amongst the group, so we are very happy, she added.

A statement by later said that Shahed' claims to be dealing with human rights and humanitarian issues, but in practice it is a terrorist organisation and operates as an arm of the terror organisation based in

The Palestinian Islamist group has been described as a terrorist organisation by many European countries.

