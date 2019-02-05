Maha: Ex-gratia payment period for onion sale extended

The government Tuesday extended the period of onion sale eligible for an ex- payment of Rs 200 per quintal to the cultivator, a state minister said.

As part of a Rs 150 crore move to help onion-growers, the had last year announced that it would pay ex- of Rs 200 per quintal for onions sold between November 1 and December 15, 2018.

This period was then extended to January 1 and on Tuesday was further fixed for January 31 this year.

The issue was discussed in the cabinet and a decision was taken to extend the period to January 31, said state Cooperation Minister

He said the decision was taken in view of continuous fall in onion prices.

