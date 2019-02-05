Implement ePoS-enabled doorstep delivery of ration across country: Hussain to Centre

minister Hussain has suggested the Centre to consider implementation of doorstep delivery of ration across the country citing various "irregularities and shortcomings" in the electronic point of scale (ePoS) system.

In a letter to of Consumer Affairs on Monday, Hussain also complained against of and sought his transfer.

He said a trial run of the system during January-March 2018 had exposed several "serious irregularities and shortcomings" such as ration on fake cards, biometric authentication failure and multiple OTPs generated for fraudulent pilferage of ration.

"May I, therefore, request you to consider implementing the enabled door step delivery of ration throughout India," Hussain wrote to Paswan.

He said are the way forward but not rectifying the "loopholes" that have been noticed in the course of implementation of the system will defeat the efforts at checking pilferage in the public distribution system.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in is pushing for implementation of door step delivery of ration in the national capital citing the "shortcomings" in the ePoS system.

Seeking transfer of the commissioner, Hussain alleged that the had suspended ePoS through its order on February 20, 2018, in view of "deficiencies in it , but the did not stop ration distribution through it".

He also claimed that the door step delivery of ration approved by the was also not implemented by the

"The Cabinet had decided to implement the door step delivery of ration system. However, despite the Cabinet decision and a number of directions, the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, has deliberately not taken any step to implement it," Hussain complained.

He also asked the to take up with Delhi's the matter of investigation of cases of corrupt practices in the public distribution system on an expeditious level.

