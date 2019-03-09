Maha: Ganja worth Rs 45 lakh seized in Jalgaon, 3 held

Three persons were Saturday arrested from in allegedly with ganja worth Rs 45 lakh in the illicit market, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team intercepted two cars at around 1:30 am on Chalisgaon-Bhadgaon road and seized ganja from them, a senior police said.

While three people were held, some others managed to flee, the added.

Two cars and several mobile phones, cumulatively worth Rs 25 lakh, have been confiscated, he said.

He identified the arrested men as Shubham Kiran Rana (22), Bhushan (32) and Ravindra Gulab Shinde (53).

A case has been registered at station and futher probe was underway, he said.

