Maha: Ganja worth Rs 45 lakh seized in Jalgaon, 3 held

Press Trust of India  |  Jalgaon 

Three persons were Saturday arrested from Jalgaon in Maharashtra allegedly with ganja worth Rs 45 lakh in the illicit market, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team intercepted two cars at around 1:30 am on Chalisgaon-Bhadgaon road and seized ganja from them, a senior Jalgaon police official said.

While three people were held, some others managed to flee, the official added.

Two cars and several mobile phones, cumulatively worth Rs 25 lakh, have been confiscated, he said.

He identified the arrested men as Shubham Kiran Rana (22), Bhushan Keshav Pawar (32) and Ravindra Gulab Shinde (53).

A case has been registered at Chalisgaon police station and futher probe was underway, he said.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 20:25 IST

