PM interacts with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' receipients, says their work inspiration for others

on Saturday interacted with the recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for women, and said their work is an inspiration for others



Forty-four women, including an acid attack survivor and India's and three institutions were conferred the prestigious award by Friday at a special ceremony organised at the Rastrapati Bhawan.

The on Saturday met with the winners and congratulated them for their achievements.

He said their work is an inspiration for others, and exhorted them to go even further in their respective fields, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

Referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the PM said its success is attributable in large measure to the fact that women have given importance to it.

Mentioning the recently concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the said this time it has been the subject of discussion because of the high standards of cleanliness and sanitation there.

said the next step in the movement should be conversion of waste into wealth, the statement said.

He also touched upon the issues of tackling malnutrition, and vaccinations for children through Mission Indradhanush. The PM said in both these areas, women have a key role to play in ensuring success.

Women and was also present on the occasion.

To acknowledge women's achievements, the confers on women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.

The 44 awardees include Ipsita Biswas, India's Reshma Nilofer Naha, expert on subjects of agro-biodiversity Rahibai Soma Popere, acid attack survivor Pragya Prasun, woman commando trainer and motivational Sister Shivani, among others.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for women, has also been awarded to a One (OSC), Lucknow, Qasab-Kutch Craftswomen Producer and Social Welfare and Nuritious Meal Programme Department of

