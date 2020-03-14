48% anaemic women and other shockers in Maharashtra's first gender budget

As many as 48 per cent women in Maharashtra are anemic, the percentage of child marriages stood at 26.3 per cent while teen pregnancies were at 8 per cent, the budget of the state tabled in the Legislative Council on Saturday revealed.

It was the first time the state government released a budget statement, which also had details of fund allocation for various projects concerning women and child development.

The statement disclosed that crimes against women were steadily increasing, while, as per the Crime Record Bureau, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of missing women complaints in the country.

"In calendar year 2016, 28,316 women went missing. The figures increased to 29,279 in 2017 and 33,964 in 2018," said the report.

Quoting a 2018 McKinsey Global Institute report on 'Advancing Women's Equality in Asia Pacific', the statement said, "Participation of women at professional and technical jobs in the state is at 46 per 100 men. Financial inclusion of women stands at 47 women per 100 men.