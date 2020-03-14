JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Business as usual for civil aviation, taking coronavirus head-on: Minister

Coronavirus scare: Punjab shuts down cinema halls, bans public gatherings
Business Standard

Don't use biometric attendance system: MP govt tells offices

Hence, the government directed all the offices to suspend the biometric attendance system till further orders, an official of the Public Relations Department said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic while travelling in a metro, in New Delhi
Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic while travelling in a metro, in New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all its offices to suspend the biometric attendance system in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to doctors, the virus can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. Biometric attendance systems typically require the person to put finger on the machine.

Hence, the government directed all the offices to suspend the biometric attendance system till further orders, an official of the Public Relations Department said on Saturday.

The government has already announced closure of schools till further order. Cinema halls too have been closed till March 31 or as per the further order. So far, no confirmed case of the coronavirus has been found in Madhya Pradesh.  
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU