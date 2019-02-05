Maha: Jewellery store staff held for false gold robbery claim

A jewellery store employee was Tuesday arrested for falsely claiming that he had been robbed while transporting gold and silver in Maharashtra's district, a senior police said.

Punjaapa Dukandar claimed that he had been robbed by unidentified persons who snatched his bag containing 100 grams of gold and 2.51 kilogrammes of silver, cumulatively valued at Rs 4.61 lakh, of Police Samadhan Pawar said.

He was given the gold and silver biscuits by his employer Shashikant Bodke, who owns a jewellery store in Jintur in neighbouring Parbhani, over 130 kilometres from here, to hand over to another in Jalna, the Additional SP said.

"Punjaapa claimed that he was travelling with the gold and silver in a rickshaw when some identified persons snatched his bag near the bus stand. His employer then filed a complaint with station," the said.

A Crime Branch team led by Rajendra Singh Gour, which started a parallel probe, found inconsistencies in the statements of the accused, he said.

Gour said a tip-off led them to a woman with whom the accused was reportedly in a relationship.

"The gold and silver were recovered from the woman's house," Gour told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)