Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for raping minor

-
ALSO READ
Hashimpura massacre: 16 ex-cops, acquitted earlier, get life imprisonment
Hashimpura massacre: Court issues NBW against 12 convicted ex-policemen after they fail to surrender
Hashimpura massacre, a "targeted killing" by police: HC, 16 former cops given life term
Chronology of Hashimpura massacre
Hashimpura massacre: Non-bailable warrant against Ghaziabad SHO for not filing report
-
The Ghaziabad district court Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2015 here.
Special judge (POCSO) and additional session's judge 8th Vandana Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict.
Special government council (POCSO) Ranvir singh Dagar said that on January 1, 2015, Rahul, a Tronica city resident, raped the four-year-old "daughter of a man who had provided them a room to stay on humanitarian grounds as their house was under construction".
According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, Rahul raped her on the terrace of the house.
The girl had suffered genital injuries and was admitted to hospital. Rahul's blood-stained shirt was recovered from the spot.
He was sent to jail under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU