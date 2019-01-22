Maha: Man hangs son, then kills self after quarrel with wife

A man allegedly hanged his minor son from a tree following a quarrel with his wife and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's district, police said Tuesday.

Following a fight with his wife Monday afternoon, the accused, Ananta Katela (36), left his home in Manor area with his 6-year-old son Vivek, an said.

"He first hanged his son from a tree and then hanged himself from the same tree. The bodies were recovered at around 4pm Monday evening. We have registered a murder case against the deceased Katela," a said.

