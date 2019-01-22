JUST IN
Inaugural of National War Memorial to be delayed by a month due to pending work: official

Maha: Man hangs son, then kills self after quarrel with wife

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A man allegedly hanged his minor son from a tree following a quarrel with his wife and then committed suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said Tuesday.

Following a fight with his wife Monday afternoon, the accused, Ananta Katela (36), left his home in Manor area with his 6-year-old son Vivek, an official said.

"He first hanged his son from a tree and then hanged himself from the same tree. The bodies were recovered at around 4pm Monday evening. We have registered a murder case against the deceased Katela," a police official said.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 21:50 IST

