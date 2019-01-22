Tejashwi attacks Sushil Modi for attending Jagannath Mishra's

on Tuesday attacked Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for taking part in the book launch programme of former who has been convicted in cases along with his father

In a statement, the former Deputy CM questioned Modi's presence at the function held here on Monday pointing out that Mishra was granted bail to undergo treatment at the hospital in Gurugram.

Prasad, who suffers from multiple ailments, had been granted provisional bail by the in May last year. After its expiry on August 30, he surrendered before a in Ranchi and his subsequent pleas for a regular bail have been declined by the high court.

Yadav highlighted that Modi was one of the petitioners on whose PIL the had handed over investigation into the cases to the CBI and questioned whether he had begun to consider Mishra above board since his son was a of the BJP's state unit.

In a deft play of the caste card, Yadav also peppered his statement with references to Mishra with the prefix 'Pandit' (Brahmin) and asked whether "only Dalits and backwards thieves are thieves" for Modi.

" is a corrupt and casteist party and whoever is associated with it is deemed to be Raja Harishchandra, like our Srijan uncle," the RJD heir apparent remarked in an oblique reference to alleged involvement of close relatives of Modi in the Srijan scam involving fraudulent withdrawal of money from Bhagalpur treasury.

At the launch of the book " badhkar rahega" ( will march forward), former was present.

