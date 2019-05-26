Maha man held for abusing, assaulting Russian woman in Goa

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A teen was Sunday arrested for allegedly stalking and assaulting a Russian woman in the beach village of Arpora in north Goa, an Anjuna police official said.

Aspak Muzawar (19) had followed the victim on May 15, and then abused and assaulted her, he said.

"As per the victim, she was walking on the road when Muzawar, riding a two-wheeler, first offered a lift and after being turned down, abused and slapped her before fleeing," he said.

"We found out the make of the two-wheeler he was riding. Based on this clue and further probe, we zeroed in on Muzawar," he said.

Muzawar hails from Akkalkot in Solapur district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

