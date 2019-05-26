Maha man held for abusing, assaulting Russian woman in Goa

A teen was Sunday arrested for allegedly stalking and assaulting a Russian woman in the beach village of in north Goa, an police said.

Aspak Muzawar (19) had followed the victim on May 15, and then abused and assaulted her, he said.

"As per the victim, she was walking on the road when Muzawar, riding a two-wheeler, first offered a lift and after being turned down, abused and slapped her before fleeing," he said.

"We found out the make of the two-wheeler he was riding. Based on this clue and further probe, we zeroed in on Muzawar," he said.

Muzawar hails from Akkalkot in district in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

