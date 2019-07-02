Maha man held with demonetised currency of Rs 19l face value

A trader in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar has been arrested for trying to exchange demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 19.36 lakh, police said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mahesh Maruti Dengale was held from Shrirampur, about 60 kilometres from here, Monday night.

"He had come in a white care and was moving towards someone in the dark with a bag. We stopped him and checked his bag. It contained demonetised currency of Rs 500 and 1000 with a face value of Rs 19.36 lakh. He was arrested," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rohidas Pawar.

