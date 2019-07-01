Maha man working in UK booked for cheating, harassing wife

Nine people, including four persons currently residing in Leicester in United Kingdom, have been booked in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly harassing and cheating a newly-married woman, a senior official said Monday.

The victim, a resident of Dahanu here, had recently married main accused Rajesh Deepak Tamore, who then left for the United Kingdom leaving her behind with his parents in Mangelwada in Daman, Senior Inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Dahanu police station said



"According to the complainant, once Tamore reached UK, where he works as a waiter, he said he no longer liked the woman and asked her to leave her marital household and live with her parents. He also threatened her with harassment if she did not comply," Kasbe said.

Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said a case was registered on Sunday under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

He said all nine accused are related to each other, adding that no arrests had been made as yet.

