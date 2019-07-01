JUST IN
US targets al-Qaida militants in northern Syria

AP  |  Beirut 

The US military says it has struck an al-Qaeda leadership and training facility in northern Syria where attacks threatening Americans and others were being planned.

The US Central Command said in a statement that the strike occurred on Sunday near the northern province of Aleppo.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, said Monday that the strike killed eight members of the al-Qaida-linked Horas al-Din, which is Arabic for "Guardians of Religion."

The Observatory says the dead included six commanders: two Algerians, two Tunisians, an Egyptian and a Syrian.

Al-Qaeda-linked militants control wide parts of northern Syria, mostly in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 18:50 IST

