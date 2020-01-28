JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India steps up preparations to fight potential coronavirus outbreak
Business Standard

Maharashtra mulls national anthem before public events in colleges

Minister Uday Samant said such a move will help inculcate the sentiment of patriotism among students

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Members of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi celebrate after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as chief minister, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar
Members of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi celebrate after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as chief minister, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The Maharashtra government will soon take a decision on mandating beginning public events at colleges and universities in the state with the national anthem, minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

Samant said such a move will help inculcate the sentiment of patriotism among students.

"Students should have feeling of patriotism. A decision will be taken to ensure public events at colleges and universities begin with the national anthem so that students know the importance of sacrifices made to attain freedom," a statement quoted the Higher and Technical Education Minister as saying at an event here.

Samant noted the national anthem is being rendered in cinema halls before screening of any film.

He also pitched for displaying boards of names of colleges in Marathi.
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU