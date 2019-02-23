Maha professor demands sexual favours from collegian; held

A 30-year-old chemistry of a college was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from his student, police said.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old collegian has alleged that the accused had said he would pass her in the exams as well as take care of her attendance issues in return for sexual favours, police said.

The accused works at the college on a contract basis, police said.

The teen approached station following which the was arrested Friday night under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, of station said.

