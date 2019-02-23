Nagaland AG makes statement in House to buttress CM's point

The general Saturday appeared in the state Assembly to buttress Chief Neiphiu Rio's argument made earlier in the House that he is within his rights to authorise any to reply to MLAs' questions.

Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) staged a walk-out during the Question Hour on this issue earlier Saturday, alleging that the ruling People's was not following the laid down rules and procedures of the House.

of Opposition T R Zeliang expressed unhappiness over Urban Development replying to a supplementary of the Rural Development (RD) Department.

Rio, who is also the minister in-charge of RD, then informed the House that he has authorised some of his cabinet ministers to reply to some of the questions.

Any minister can reply to any questions, Rio said



and insisted that it has been the general practice of the Assembly in the past.

Alleging that such measure is a breach of privilege, Zeliang demanded that the of the House state the rules under which such s precedence was set.

As Rio did not respond, he walked out with the opposition MLAs.

Later addressing the media at his chamber in Assembly, Zeliang said there has been no such precedence nor any laid down rule for one minister to reply to questions on another department. It has to be the of the House or the minister in-charge only."



The government, meanwhile, asked General K N Balagopal to come the House and make a statement on the issue.

"The CM is well within his rights to give such authority to any minister, given the leave of the and therefore any other minister can reply to questions," he said.

It is based on the principle of collective responsibility, Balagopal said adding that the Article 164(2) of the Constitution The shall be collectively responsible to the

It is not rare and is practised even in Parliament, the general said and added that such authorization can be done only on the speaker's approval.

Similarly, he said, in absence of a questioner, another MLA can be authorized to ask the question.

The Opposition MLAs later joined the day's session after the Question Hour.

