Maha rowing champion assaulted, two minors among three held

Three persons, including two children, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a state-level rowing champion in Nashik, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Chopda Lawns in city on Tuesday night, when Nikhil Sonawane, a state-evel rower was returning home on a bicycle with his friend, an said.

"The three attackers stopped his bicycle on the pretext of seeking tobacco from him. Thereafter, the trio started thrashing him," he said.

One of the accused attacked Sonawane with a sickle, in which he sustained serious injuries, the said.

After the attack, the attackers fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger now, the said.

Sonawane, who has won state-level rowing championships, was expected to participate in another such event between May 17 and 19 at in Pune.

He had earlier won gold and silver medals in this competition, he said.

An offence was registered against three persons at station under section various sections of the IPC, the official said.

"During the investigation, police arrested a 21-year- old man, identified as Deepak Sukhdeo Dhagle, and his two minor aides," the official said.

The two juveniles have been sent to a children's home, whereas Dhagle will be produced before a courts on Thursday.

