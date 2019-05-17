Maha traffic cop gets 2 years in jail for Rs 1k bribe

A traffic was Friday convicted for taking a bribe of Rs 1000 in September 2014 and sentenced to two years in jail.

also fined 4,000, said

"He had asked a bribe of Rs 1,000 to allow the complainant's tankers to ply freely on the streets. He was caught in an ACB trap while accepting the money on September 16, 2014," Khandagale said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)