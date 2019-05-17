C'garh woman shoots self with cop kin's service revolver

The sister-in-law of a police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with his service revolver in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said Friday.
Varsha Yadav (24) allegedly shot herself Thursday night at the official residence of Narayanpur police station SHO Surendra Manikpuri, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.
"Manikpuri is Yadav's sister's husband. He had left his revolver at home and she shot herself with it on Thursday night. The SHO's wife was at home at the time. Preliminary probe has found Yadav was availing treatment for some mental ailment," Baghel said.
"SHO Manikpuri has been suspended for negligence as he left his service revolver at home," the SP informed.
