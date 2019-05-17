JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Thousands flee deadly fighting in east DR Congo: Officials

Govt to grant ESM status to retired Military Nursing Service officers
Business Standard

C'garh woman shoots self with cop kin's service revolver

Press Trust of India  |  Jashpur 

The sister-in-law of a police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with his service revolver in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said Friday.

Varsha Yadav (24) allegedly shot herself Thursday night at the official residence of Narayanpur police station SHO Surendra Manikpuri, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.

"Manikpuri is Yadav's sister's husband. He had left his revolver at home and she shot herself with it on Thursday night. The SHO's wife was at home at the time. Preliminary probe has found Yadav was availing treatment for some mental ailment," Baghel said.

"SHO Manikpuri has been suspended for negligence as he left his service revolver at home," the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 22:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements