C'garh woman shoots self with cop kin's service revolver

The sister-in-law of a police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with his service in Chhattisgarh's district, an said Friday.

(24) allegedly shot herself Thursday night at the residence of station SHO Surendra Manikpuri, Superintendent of Police said.

"Manikpuri is Yadav's sister's husband. He had left his at home and she shot herself with it on Thursday night. The SHO's wife was at home at the time. Preliminary probe has found Yadav was availing treatment for some mental ailment," Baghel said.

"SHO Manikpuri has been suspended for negligence as he left his service at home," the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)