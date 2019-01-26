Maha women's commission celebrates silver jubilee

The State Commission for Women (MSCW) Friday celebrated 25 years of its foundation.

The commission held a meeting at its headquarters at Bandra here to mark its silver jubilee. Representatives of some NGOs and activists were present on the occasion.

The MSCW, in association with NGO Snehalaya, launched 'Sakshama', an initiative to extend legal and rehab-related help to women and girls in distress. Snehalaya, founded by Girish Kulkarni, works for the welfare of children, especially girls.

Chief Minister praised the women's commission on the occasion.

"Nice initiative! Women's Commission team led by @VijayaRahatkar tai launch an initiative called 'Sakshama' in association with Snehalay, for complete support to women affected by harassment. My greetings to MSWC on completing Silver Jubilee," he tweeted.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangala Godbole said, "Women have changed themselves in sync with the times, but men still are at same place where they were because it suits them."



"They are still the flag bearer of patriarchal society. They (men) still keep women away from being the owner of the land)," she added.

In her address, said, "The commission is an extended family of women. Its doors are open for everyone 24x7 as it is committed to serve them."



The was established on January 25, 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)