Maha: Youth drowns while celebrating his birthday at waterfall

A youth celebrating his 18th birthday with his friends at famous Hazra waterfall in Gondia district of Maharashtra drowned Sunday, police said Monday.

The deceased, identified as Hemant Sate, was a student of a science college in Salekasa taluka.

Sate and his friends were celebrating his birthday when he got pulled into a whirlpool created by the waterfall on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Though Sate's friends tried to rescue him, their efforts came unstuck, he said.

Sate's body was finally fished out of water on Monday with the help of fishermen.

A case of accidental death has been registered by local police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)