Mahadayi dispute should be solved amicably: K'taka Cong leader

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader from Karnataka Rajeev Gowda Tuesday said the Mahadayi River dispute should be solved amicably and must not be politicised.
Karnataka and Goa, the riparian states of the Mahadayi (known as Mandovi in Goa), have been locked in a bitter battle over the sharing of water of the river, which originates in Belagavi in Karnataka.
The matter is pending before the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.
"These are issues that should be resolved amicably. Many parties in different states tend to politicise these issues," he said in a reply to a query on the Mahadayi River dispute.
Gowda is in Goa to get people's inputs on the Congress' manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
