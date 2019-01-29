Godrej Consumer Products Q3 net down 1.4% Rs 423.52 crore

Homegrown FMCG Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) Tuesday reported a 1.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 423.52 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 429.87 crore in the October-December period a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was up 2.93 per cent at Rs 2,744.57 crore as against Rs 2,666.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

GCPL's total expenses were at Rs 2,213.71 crore as against Rs 2,119.55 crore, up 4.44 per cent.

Its revenue from the Indian market was up 5.65 per cent at Rs 1,505.64 crore as against Rs 1,425.04 crore.

Commenting on the results, Nisaba said: "We delivered a mixed performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Our business delivered single-digit sales growth on a high base and continued to grow EBITDA ahead of sales."



Its revenue from the Indonesian business also rose by 8.54 per cent to Rs 395.51 crore as against Rs 364.36 crore in Q3 of FY2017-18.

While business, which also includes Strength of Nature brand, was at Rs 680.22 crore in October-December period this fiscal, up 13.64 per cent, as against Rs 598.56 crore of corresponding period.

Others were at Rs 166.50 crore, down 37.01 per cent, as against Rs 264.33 crore.

"In our international business, continued its growth momentum with improvement in the household insecticides business. showed signs of a gradual recovery with profitability improving sequentially. Latin America, however, recorded relatively weaker performance due to adverse macroeconomic conditions," she added.

Shares of Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 757.30 on BSE, down 0.15 per cent.

