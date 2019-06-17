JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Vardhan assures help to ailing children in Bihar, death toll rises to 93
Business Standard

APCC suspends former minister for anti-party activities

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to suspend former minister Gautam Roy and general secretary Ramen Borthakur for anti-party activities, an APCC source said.

The decision was taken on Saturday night during a meeting of the extended executive committee of the APCC, the source said.

Roy, a powerful leader from the Barak Valley, had reportedly celebrated BJP's victory in Silchar and Karimganj constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha polls by allegedly distributing sweets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU