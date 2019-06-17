APCC suspends former minister for anti-party activities

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to suspend former Roy and Ramen for anti-party activities, an APCC source said.

The decision was taken on Saturday night during a meeting of the extended executive committee of the APCC, the source said.

Roy, a powerful leader from the Barak Valley, had reportedly celebrated BJP's victory in Silchar and Karimganj constituencies in the recent Lok Sabha polls by allegedly distributing sweets.

