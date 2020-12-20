Maharashtra: Masks mandatory for next 6 months, says CM Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he is not in favour of these steps.

The situation in the state is under control, through not completely, he said.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," Thackeray said.

reported 3,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 18,92,707. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 48,648.

