'Mahayaga' to be held after temple renovation work is over:CM

Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday directed the Temple Development Authority officials to carry out the renovation works of at near Nalgonda in a grand fashion.

The Minister suggested to the Authority that the renovation and reconstruction works of the shrine should be carried out in such a way that it reflects the spirituality as well as greatness of the temple from time immemorial, a release from his office said.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials on the temple renovation works, said adequate budgetary provision would be made to see there is no dearth of funds for the construction work.

He said a Maha Yaga would be performed after renovation works are completed.

The and would be invited for the event.

"He (Rao) announced that once the renovation works are completed, there would be a Maha Yaga spanning over 11 days known as 'Sahasrastaka Kundayaga' (with 1008 Yaga Kundas).

or this programme the of India, Prime Minister, Vice President, Union Ministers, Ministers of different states, Governors and other dignitaries would be invited," the release said.

