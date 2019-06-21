Mahindra Finance inks JV with Canadian co Manulife for AMC

MahindraFinancial Services, through its subsidiary Asset Management, has formed a joint venture with global group

The 51:49 joint venture aims to expand fund offering and

"We welcome as a strategic partner, to further drive our efforts at increasing mutual fund penetration," Finance vice chairman and managing director said.

Asset Management has an annualised average asset under managementofRs 5,019 crore and over 1.6 lakh customers.

It currently offers nine different investment schemes.

The Toronto-based provides financial advice, insurance we well as wealth and for individuals, groups and institutions.

As of March 2019, it had over USD 849 billion in asset under management.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)