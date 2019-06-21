United Airlines suspends New York/Newark-Mumbai flights

American carrier United is suspending its to from New York/ due to ongoing tensions in Iran, which is locked in a bitter standoff with the United States, officials said Friday.

The flights, which use Iranian airspace, are being suspended effective Friday owing to "safety and security" issues, they said.

"Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a thorough safety and security review of our service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between New York/ and (Mumbai) beginning this evening," the said in a statement Friday.

The statement came hours after US Donald Trump reportedly gave "initial approval" to the military to launch strikes on after the West Asian country shot down an American drone Thursday.

According to media reports, Trump later scrapped strikes against Iranian targets.

The United statement said passengers booked on these flights will be rebooked on United Airlines' alternative services.

The US carrier said its New York/NewarkMumbai flight UA48 has been cancelled, while customers flying on board UA9239 (MumbaiNew York/Newark) will be rebooked on alternative flights back to the

"We are contacting our customers to provide this update and assist those who may need rebooking options, " the statement said.

Customers traveling on these flights will experience extended flight times due to a change in our normal flight path, the added in the statement.

"We continue to explore all our options and remain in close contact with relevant government authorities," the said.

