Mahindra launches 'Marazzo' at Rs 9.99 lakh

Home-grown auto & (M&M) today launched its new utility passenger vehicle at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, which will compete with Innova Crysta.

The vehicle has been developed from engineering collaboration between Automotive North America (MANA), and (MRV) Chennai, and designed by Pininfarina, and in Mumbai, according to

"We have launched globally developed for the Indian market," Mahindra told reporters here.

The company has spent around USD 200 million to develop this product, he said, adding it hopes to launch more luxury vehicles in collaboration with MANA, MRV and in the future.

The new vehicle will be manufactured at the company's Nashik facility, and besides Innova Crysta, will also be competing with other brands in the segment such as forthcoming second-gen Maruti Ertiga and Ranault Lodgy.

Replying to a query on the rising competition, Mahindra said, "We are not focused on market share but making sure our products are a hit."



will be available at Mahindra dealerships across the country starting today, at a launch price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant, and will go up to Rs 13.99 lakh for M8 top end model for a limited period, according to

It will be available in four variants - M2, M4, M6, M8 - and in six colours Mariner Maroon, Purple, Aqua Marine, Iceberg White, Oceanic Black and Shimmering Silver.

"The Marazzo turns a new leaf in Mahindra's evolution in the UV segment; it embodies Mahindra's new, increasingly global approach to product development. It will use nearly 10 per cent of imported components," said Goenka.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder D15 diesel engine, and will come in seven and eight-seater options, with the seven-seater option offering seats in the second row.

Goenka said the company hopes to launch petrol version once the BS-VI gets implemented by 2020.

