Techie quits high-paying job, begins firm to take nation far

: Pursuing her dream of making the country the sourcing hub for sustainable textiles, budding entrepreneur Jyothirmayi Dakkumalla quit a high-paying job and and set up a firm which is now aiming at Rs 25-crore revenue by 2020.
Hailing from a middle-class family in Andhra Pradesh, she joined a top IT major as junior executive soon after getting a degree in electrical and electronics engineering.
However, her desire to achieve more in life made her quit and pursue postgraduation in MBA at IIM-Lucknow. Soon after, she accepted a job at another top IT major at an annual salary package of Rs 21 lakh.
But the entrepreneur in Jyothirmayi was yearning for more, so she bid adieu to this job too.
Now in her late 20s, she said it was one of the toughest decisions in life (to quit the job) to pursue the dream of setting up her own company.
"It was tough. My family was disappointed and advised me to continue in the IT job. After six months of discussions with them, I went ahead and resigned in order to set up my company. That is how Fabric Monde, the start-up company she runs, was born in 2016", she told PTI.
She said the idea of setting up a start-up was sent to various institutions and it was IIM-Bangalore that supported her concept by offering a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh.
"It was from then that the team grew. We had our office and started to work from Bengaluru with a team of eight then," she said.
As the setting up of office gave wings to her career, Fabric Monde gradually grew to a 20-member team with the total client base touching 50.
"The plan is to increase our client base from 50 to 350 by 2020 and the target revenue is Rs 25 crore", she said.
The team of Fabric Monde comprises graduates from IIT, IIM and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).
"The plan is to make India the sourcing hub for sustainable textiles," she said.
