Former footballer Arthur Pereira dead

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Former Maharashtra football player Arthur Pereira died here Monday.

Pereira, 70, was fighting a battle against cancer for the past one year, sources said.

He was kept on ventilator support and died Monday morning at a private hospital in suburban Borivili, they said.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Pereira toured Russia as a striker with the Indian team in 1971.

He also represented Maharashtra in the national championships for the Santosh Trophy from 1971 to 1976.

Pereira played for several clubs in the city, including the well-known Orkay Mills.

After his playing career, Pereira became a Physical Education teacher at St Joseph's School in suburban Malad.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 14:50 IST

