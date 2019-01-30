Mahindra Logistics posts Rs 19-cr PAT in Dec qtr

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Finance Q2 profit soars 2-folds to Rs 381 cr
Mahindra Logistics' Q1 net up 61%
Tech Mahindra shares rise 4.5% post Q1 results
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra intimates of incorporation of new subsidiary - PT Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia
-
Mahindra Logistics Wednesday said its profit after tax (PAT) grew 24 per cent to Rs 19 crore during the December 2018 quarter.
The company had clocked Rs 15 crore PAT during the same quarter of 2017-18, Mahindra Logistics said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue jumped 18 per cent to Rs 981 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 835 crore a year ago.
Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group.
MLL is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in supply chain management and people transport solutions.
Shares of the company ended 0.09 per cent down at Rs 496.80 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU