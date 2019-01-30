Mahindra Logistics posts Rs 19-cr PAT in Dec qtr

Mahindra Logistics Wednesday said its profit after tax (PAT) grew 24 per cent to Rs 19 crore during the December 2018 quarter.

The company had clocked Rs 15 crore PAT during the same quarter of 2017-18, Mahindra Logistics said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue jumped 18 per cent to Rs 981 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 835 crore a year ago.

(MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion

MLL is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in and

Shares of the company ended 0.09 per cent down at Rs 496.80 apiece on the BSE.

