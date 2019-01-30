Move to bring Maha CM under Lokayukta ambit a 'PR stunt': NCP

The government's decision to bring the office of under the ambit of Lokayukta was nothing but a "PR exercise" aimed at building the image of incumbent Devendra Fadnavis, opposition NCP said Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Tuesday at its meeting chaired by

However, the anti-corruption ombudsman can't initiate an inquiry against a sitting CM.

Addressing a press conference, Nawab Malik accused of "fooling" the people of the state by making such an announcement.

As per the Cabinet decision, a will face inquiry only after he demits office and after the gives permission for the probe, he said.

"When was opposition leader, he was in the forefront of demanding strengthening of the Lokayukta Act on lines of the Lokpal Act enacted at the Centre in 2013 which gives powers of policing, filing of chargesheet, seizure of property and arrest to the Lokpal.

"Even after four-and-a-half years, Fadnavis, as Chief Minister, has not acted on his earlier demand," Malik said.

The decision is nothing for but a "PR (public relations) exercise" aimed at boosting Fadnavis's image, the said.

"We demand that amendment to the Lokayukta Act be with retrospective effect from October 31, 2014 (the day when the took charge) so that we can file complaint about alleged irregularities in the Mumbai Development Plan and metro rail projects," Malik said.

When contacted, an in the Chief Minister's Office said post amendment in the Lokayukta Act, a CM will face inquiry only after he demits office and not while on the post.

"The statement about the Cabinet decision yesterday did not mention this," he added.

"At present, the Lokayukta can only file an inquiry report. The report will go to the Chief Minister who can even reject the report," Malik said.

The Lokayukta is a statutory body that has powers to probe complaints of abuse of position and corruption against public servants.

