Main Netanyahu challenger to launch election bid

A former Israeli regarded as the only serious challenger to was to formally launch his election campaign on Tuesday.

was to deliver a speech in to "discuss all the issues at hand" and respond to claims made against him by political opponents, a source close to the retired general said.

His party, Resilience, is set to be the second largest in parliament in the April 9 vote, according to a series of polls since its launch in December.

The widely respected former of staff, seen as a political centrist, has kept his cards close to his chest and made few public comments.

In a rare remark, he committed to amend a defining as the nation state of the Jewish people in order to accommodate its Druze minority, leading to calling him a "leftist".

Apart from messages on promising "something different" for and a song pledging "no more right or left", Gantz has played up his military credentials.

Gantz has boasted in videos of the number of Palestinian militants killed and targets destroyed under his command in the 2014 war with Gaza's Islamist rulers.

In another video, Gantz stresses the need to strive to make Arab-Israeli peace.

Opinion polls show winning the April polls but the faces potential corruption charges that could shake up the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)