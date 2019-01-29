PSG sign Argentina midfielder Paredes before Man Utd clash: club

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a contract until 2023 after completing a medical in No transfer fee was disclosed, although press reports have put the fee at 47 million euros (USD 54m).

"Leandro's arrival will keep the momentum, both on the pitch and among our supporters, ahead of the major events coming up. Exciting times lie ahead," said in a club statement.

The leaders were looking to strengthen in midfield ahead of their last-16 tie against Manchester United, with sidelined with an ankle and frozen out after refusing to sign a new contract.

PSG go to Old Trafford in the first leg of that tie on February 12, and they are currently sweating on the fitness of Neymar, who suffered a metatarsal last week.

Paredes, who has won nine caps but was not part of Argentina's squad at last year's World Cup, has previously played for Boca Juniors and Roma. He moved to Zenit in 2017.

