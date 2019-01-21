Maintain hard earned peace: Mizoram home minister tells police

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana Monday urged the state police to maintain the hard earned peace to ensure progress and prosperity.
Addressing a passing out parade of cadets at the Police Training School at Thenzawl in central Mizoram's central Serchhip district, Lalchamliana said that there could be no development without peace.
At least 56 Police personnel have lost their lives while fighting militancy in Mizoram in the last 48 years, he said.
"Mizoram has only seven per cent women in the rolls of its police force, much lower than the all India norms," the home minister said, adding that more women would be inducted in the state police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU