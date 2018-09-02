JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Season's first derby ends in a draw

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test between England and India on ...
Business Standard

Mamata greets people on occasion of Janmashtami

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday extended her greetings to people on the occasion of 'Janmashtami'.

'Janmashtami' marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival is celebrated with traditional gaiety across the country every year.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of #Janmashtami." Banerjee tweeted. A picture of Lord Krishna's flute and peacock feather accompanied the tweet.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), too, organised colourful rallies across the state to mark the occasion.

In Kolkata, the VHP took out 10 processions in different areas as part of 'Janmasthami' celebrations, a spokesperson of the right-wing organisation said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements