Main accused in killing of Dalit woman held, claim police

The prime accused in case related to the killing of a 22-year-old woman has been arrested, police said Sunday.

The main accused alias Sona was arrested in connection with the case registered at Budina Khurd under station, SSP told here.

The main accused has been arrested and a pisto, suspected to have been used in the crime, recovered, he said.

We are searching for the remaining two accused - Sobhan and Naseem - who are absconding, the said.

A 22-year-old woman was gunned down when she was working in the fields at Budina Khurd village in the district on August 30.

