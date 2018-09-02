JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Philippines bombing kills one, wounds over a dozen

On ninth day of hunger strike, Hardik unveils his "will"
Business Standard

Main accused in killing of Dalit woman held, claim police

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

The prime accused in case related to the killing of a 22-year-old Dalit woman has been arrested, police said Sunday.

The main accused Shahnawaz alias Sona was arrested in connection with the case registered at Budina Khurd under Charthawal police station, SSP Sudhir Kumar told PTI here.

The main accused has been arrested and a pisto, suspected to have been used in the crime, recovered, he said.

We are searching for the remaining two accused - Sobhan and Naseem - who are absconding, the officer said.

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was gunned down when she was working in the fields at Budina Khurd village in the district on August 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements